Saif Ali Khan's first look as Bhaira from Devara Part 1 unveiled on actor's birthday, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Also starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, Devara Part 1 is slated to release in cinemas on September 27.

Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 54th birthday on August 16, 2024. On his special day, the makers of Devara: Part 1 unveiled his first look as the antagonist Bhaira from the upcoming action drama film. Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 also stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

On Friday, the official social media handles of Devara film shared a 52-second clip, that showed the first glimpse of Saif as Bhaira. The post was captioned as, "His Presence is a Celebration of Havoc. The HUNT will be more brutal than ever." Titled Saif Ali Khan Is Bhaira, the YouTube video had the description, "Team #Devara extends warm birthday wishes to the one and only Saif Ali Khan. In celebration of his special day. Presenting a sneak peek of him from the Devara Part 1, where he embodies the formidable role of Bhaira."

In the small video, see Saif fighting with another person in an akhada. Saif's deadly presence and his action sequences have impressed the fans. One of them wrote, "This is pure goosebumps", while another added, "Awesome cinematography and fight choreography." Referencing how Saif's look as Ravana in Adipurush was heavily criticised, a netizen added, "This is the difference between how a Bollywood director handled Saif as an antagonist and the way our Telugu Film Industry director Siva handled Saif as an antagonist. Can't wait to see the clash between Saif and Jr NTR."

Earlier on Friday, Jr NTR had also wished Saif on his birthday. He took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote, "Happy birthday Saif sir. Here's to another amazing year of creating magic on screen! Can’t wait for the world to witness BHAIRA." Devara marks Saif and Janhvi's debut in Telugu cinema.

Happy birthday Saif sir. Here's to another amazing year of creating magic on screen! Can’t wait for the world to witness BHAIRA. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 16, 2024

Also starring Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Shruti Marathe in the supporting roles, Devara: Part 1 will be released in its original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on September 27. The pan-India actioner is highly awaited as it's Jr NTR's next release after the Oscar-winning film RRR.

READ | This superstar was madly in love with Sridevi, went to her home with marriage proposal; it's not Mithun or Jeetendra

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.