Actor Saif Ali Khan has shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Kal Ho Na Ho and he admires his energy on the set. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film OTT film, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’, recounted same experience with a star kid, and surprisingly he did not mention about Alia Bhatt, and Ananya Panday among others. Instead he took name of his Jawani Jaaneman co-star Alaya F, daughter of Pooja Bedi.

Saif and Gen-Z powerhouse actress Alaya F have shared the screen space for the first time in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ - a comedy drama film that also marked Alaya’s Bollywood debut. Saif Ali Khan shared his views about working with Alaya, who had just stepped into the industry. He not only expressed admiration for her ability to stay prepared but also compared her energy to that of the versatile actor Shah Rukh Khan.

“The most special experience that has made it easy for me was working with this brilliant girl (Alaya). I think it’s a new-generation thing. They are so prepared as compared to us when we started. I felt like I was working with the best I have ever worked with. I have worked with Shah Rukh Khan, and it’s been amazing. I felt the same energy with her. It was unbelievable. We’ve done a six-minute scene in one shot, and there was no problem from her side. It’s been incredible,” shared Saif Ali Khan, who is awaiting ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’ release on April 25, 2025.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming heist thriller, Jewel Thief is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. The film stars Saif as a suave conman in a high-stakes battle against Jaideep, who plays a mafia boss. The film also stars Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta.