ENTERTAINMENT

Saif Ali Khan calls ex-wife Amrita Singh's guidance 'invaluable'; Kajol's reaction will leave you in splits

During an episode of Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, Saif Ali Khan attributed Amrita for his guidance in both personal and professional fronts. Host Kajol quipped a witty remark, taking a dig at their age difference.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 01:02 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan calls ex-wife Amrita Singh's guidance 'invaluable'; Kajol's reaction will leave you in splits
Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar recently graced the tongue-in-cheek chat show, Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle, and made interesting revelations, making the episode successful. During the fun conversation, Saif recalled his first marriage with Amrita Singh, revealing that he is still in touch with her despite the divorce. While he attributed Amrita for his guidance in both personal and professional fronts, host Kajol quipped a witty remark, taking a dig at their age difference.

Kajol's reaction to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's marriage

In the episode, Kajol said: “You got married pretty young, at 21, actually.” To this, Saif, reflecting on his marriage to Amrita, called her guidance during his initial film industry days invaluable. “So, I mean, I've spoken about it a lot. Obviously, 21 is young, and things change, and we know that things didn't work out. But apart from having two wonderful children, I don't think I've said before how important Amrita was in my life to help me understand my way through the film industry, as well as understand quite a few things. And her kind of contribution and help at that time was quite invaluable. So, it's a pity things did not work out,” he said.

To which Kajol cheekily said: “She brought you up well". Akshay then pointed at Kajol and everyone in the room laughed. Saif recalled that Amrita helped him with “some learnings”. “And, like I said, a wonderful mum. But I'm very lucky. I think my ex-wife and I get along well enough to usually speak about important things, usually when I'm in a hospital bed,” he said. To which, Twinkle said: “But you'll land up in the hospital quite often.” Akshay then hilariously asked if Saif has a hospital dedicated to him, to which, Saif humorously said: “They've named a room after this.” Twinkle chimed in: “Unsafe Saif.” “Too many times, accidents have happened to me,” pat came the reply from Saif.

Saif and Amrita's marriage

Meanwhile, Saif got married to Amrita in 1991 when he was 21 years old; she was 33. They had their daughter, Sara Ali Khan, in 1995 and son Ibrahim Ali Khan in 2001. The couple got divorced in 2004. Saif married Kareena Kapoor in 2012. They have two sons, Taimur (9) and Jeh (4). 

(With inputs from IANS)

