Saif Ali Khan has recently invested in a luxurious residence at The Residences at The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl, in Qatar, adding to his portfolio of high-end properties. This acquisition marks another prestigious addition to his collection, which already includes the historic Pataudi Palace and a plush apartment in Bandra, Mumbai.

The new residence in Qatar is part of a high-end development known for its stunning location and opulent lifestyle. Khan's investment in this luxury property showcases his taste for exclusive living and strategic asset diversification.

The Sacred Games actor shared his thoughts on what attracted him to The Residences at The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, stating that accessibility and safety were key factors. He emphasised the importance of feeling good and secure in a second home, which resonated with his experience at the luxurious island development.

He further described his experience at the property as "amazing," praising the luxurious island-within-an-island concept. He appreciated the private and upscale atmosphere, the curated food, and the overall pace of life. What sealed his decision to invest was the feeling of it being a "home away from home."

It's worth noting that Khan's investment comes amid some personal and professional challenges, including a recent violent attack at his Mumbai residence and an ongoing legal dispute over his family's properties in Bhopal. Despite these challenges, Khan seems to be expanding his luxury property portfolio.



Meanwhile, Saif is gearing up for a thrilling comeback in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, a gripping Netflix original film set to premiere on April 25. In this action-packed thriller, Saif takes on a sharp new role, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Nikita Dutta. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the film is produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under Marflix.