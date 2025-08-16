Saif Ali Khan birthday: A look at his Rs 1200 crore net worth, iconic movies and more

Saif Ali Khan turns 55, celebrating his journey from Bollywood’s chocolate boy to a versatile actor and Nawab of Pataudi. With a reported net worth of Rs 1,200 crore, iconic films like Dil Chahta Hai, Hum Tum, Omkara, and Tanhaji cement his status as one of cinema’s most underrated stars.

Saif Ali Khan also known as Nawab of Pataudi celebrated his 55th birthday today. He remains as one of Bollywood's most versatile and stylish actors who perfectly balances his royal heritage with a remarkable acting career for over two decades. With a reported net worth of Rs 12,00 crore he has built a unique identity often dominated by the three Khans.

Saif Ali Khan: The nawab of Pataudi

In 2011, following the passing of his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan was crowned as the tenth Nawab of Pataudi. His mother, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, and his father’s royal lineage gave him a background that Bollywood could only dream of. Yet, Saif has never taken privileged of his Nawabi heritage to build his career. Over the years, he has earned recognition through his work and has been honoured with several prestigious awards, including the National Film Award and the Padma Shri in 2010. These achievements proved that he is much more than just Bollywood royalty.

Saif Ali Khan’s net worth

Saif Ali Khan’s net worth is estimated at around Rs 1,200 crore. His wealth comes from his successful film career, high-paying brand endorsements, business ventures, and his ancestral assets. A large part of his fortune also comes from the Pataudi Palace in Haryana, which alone is valued at nearly Rs 800 crore.

One of the wealthiest couple

According to reports, Saif Ali Khan charges between Rs 10–15 crore per film and earns between Rs 1–5 crore from endorsements. Alongside him, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan has also a net worth of approximately Rs 485 crore which makes them one of Bollywood’s most influential and wealthy couples.

Best movies of Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan’s turning point during his acting career was with Farhan Akhtar’s cult classic Dil Chahta Hai in 2001, where his portrayal of Sameer which made him a favourite among the youth. In 2004, he delivered one of his most loved performances in Hum Tum, which also earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. With Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara in 2006, he stunned audiences by shedding his boy-next-door image and embracing the role of the menacing Langda Tyagi, a performance that remains one of his finest. Love Aaj Kal in 2009 further shaped his ability to adapt to complex roles, while Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in 2020 brought him back into the spotlight with his intense performance as Udaybhan Rathore.

Respected yet underrated

At 55, Saif Ali Khan continues to prove why he is one of Bollywood’s most respected yet underrated actors. He has never chased superstardom the way many others have, instead he took challenging roles and left an unforgettable mark among his fans. From his Nawabi legacy to his memorable films and a fortune worth Rs 1,200 crore, Saif has created a space for himself that combines charm and talent. As he steps into another year, fans eagerly await his next projects, knowing that the actor will never stick to a formula.

