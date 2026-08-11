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Saif Ali Khan, at 55, impresses fans with fast-bowling skills in London local match | Watch

A viral video shows actor Saif Ali Khan, son of former India captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, bowling in a London club cricket match.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 11, 2026, 03:58 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan, at 55, impresses fans with fast-bowling skills in London local match | Watch
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A video of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan playing a local cricket match in London has gone viral across social media platforms. The 56-year-old actor was spotted wearing traditional cricket whites and showcasing his fast-bowling skills on the field.

Viral video draws praise from fans

The viral clip was originally uploaded by Prince Cricket Academy. In the video, Saif Ali Khan delivers the ball with a clean, effortless fast-bowling motion after a proper run-up. The actor showed excellent physical fitness and agility despite being in his 50s. His technique was complimented by social media users, and some cricket enthusiasts compared his bowling style to that of former England fast bowler Darren Gough.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Family land connection to the game

Saif Ali Khan has a rich family history in cricket, which makes it a special part of his life. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, a former Indian cricket captain, is his father. At the age of 21, Pataudi was appointed captain of India and played in 46 Test matches. Pataudi has participated in over 310 first-class games for clubs like Surrey, Hyderabad, and Delhi during his career.

Saif has often talked about how his own personality was influenced by witnessing his father's professional cricket career. His lifelong love of cricket was sparked by witnessing his father's concentration, self-control, and dedication to the game.

Also read: Chiyaan Vikram's gibbon video: Is it legal to own exotic primate in India? Wildlife probe underway

Latest and upcoming movie projects

The National Award-winning actor is still involved in the film industry despite his athletic physique. Most recently, Saif Ali Khan starred in the Netflix movie Kartavya. He will co-star with Akshay Kumar in Priyadarshan's next big movie, Haiwan. According to reports, Khan will portray a blind warrior in the movie.

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