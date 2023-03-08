Sai Pallavi to join Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana for Pushpa The Rule? Here’s all you need to know

Sai Pallavi-Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandana

After the success of the Pan-Indian hit Pusha The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana, the shoot for the sequel of the movie, Pushpa The Rule has begun. The movie was widely loved and appreciated. Now, the sequel is said to have a new entry and that is of one of the most loved south actresses Sai Pallavi.

According to reports, Sai Pallavi has already separated 10 days for the shoot and though there hasn’t been any official announcement, the actress is said to have a cameo and will be seen playing the role of a tribal woman. The fans are already excited about the news and have started expressing their excitement on Twitter.

Sai Pallavi made her debut in the Malayalam film Premam which was the second highest-grossing Malayalam film. Some of her best works include Maari 2 starring Dhanush, Kali, Love story, and her recent movie Gargi. The actress will be next seen in Rajkumar Periasamy’s SK 21 which also stars Sivakarthikeyan and there are rumors that the actress will make her Bollywood debut with the film Ramayana which also stars Ranbir Kapoor.

Talking about Pushpa The Rise, the story of the film revolves around a laborer named Pushpa who makes enemies as he rises in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. Allu Arjun played the role of Pushpa while Rashmika Mandana played his love interest in the movie. People all over the country hailed the duo’s chemistry and the movie created a lot of buzz with its songs. Sukumar’s directional emerged as the highest-grossing film in 2021 and is one of the highest-grossing Telugu films. The film made a gross collection of Rs 373 crores.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be seen next in the movie ICON directed by Venu Sriram. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandana will be seen next in Bollywood film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

