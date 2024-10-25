Sai Pallavi's Indian Army is 'terrorist group for Pakistan' comment in viral video enrages netizens.

Sai Pallavi is all set to play the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The actress first look from the film got leaked online and excited fans. However, now a video of her saying 'Pakistani people calls Indian Army terrorist group'

The viral clip of Sai Pallavi is from an interview that happened in January 2022. In the video, she can be heard saying, "People in Pakistan think our army is a terrorist group. But for us, it is them. So, the perspective changes. I don't understand violence." This has left fans angry and the actress is now recieving backlash for the same.

As the video resurfaced, netizens slammed Sai Pallavi for her remark. "Has India ever invaded into other countries’ territories to be thought of as terrorists? Hasn’t India always been at the receiving end of guarding its territories at all ends from Pakistan and China? Then why would Indian soldiers even be ‘perceived’ as terrorists?" an X user questioned.

When the terrorists from Pakistan made multiple attacks on India in the past by invading into our territory, they were obviously brainwashed with the statement as shown in the trailer. One can understand that and that’s how they will think.



— Raghu Rajaram (@RaghuTweetbook) October 25, 2024

Another user tweeted, "She is one of the most radicalized individuals I have ever encountered. She has no understanding that the Indian Army exists to protect our nation, not to harm innocent people across the border. Hey @Sai_Pallavi92, if you have the fukn Guts, answer this: can you name a single instance where a terror attack in Pakistan killed innocents because of the Indian Army?"

So Sad this Communist Sai Pallavi is playing role of Sita Ma in Ramayan



She is saying Pakistan people see Indian Army as terrorists . Previously she equated Go Rakshaks with Osama



— Rudra Varma (@VarmaWarrior) October 24, 2024

Another user wrote, "So Sad this Communist Sai Pallavi is playing role of Sita Ma in Ramayan. She is saying Pakistan people see Indian Army as terrorists . Previously she equated Go Rakshaks with Osama."

She is one of the most radicalized individuals I have ever encountered.



She has no understanding that the Indian Army exists to protect our nation, not to harm innocent people across the border.



— Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) October 25, 2024

Sai Pallavi will be sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film is set to star Yash as Ravana in the film. Yash admitted that he found the role fascinating and wouldn't have chosen any other character to play. He said, "It's a very fascinating character. I wouldn't have done it for any other reason. In Ramayan, if you had asked me, 'would you play any other character?' Probably not. For me, Ravana is the most exciting character to play as an actor, so I really like the shades and the nuances of a particular character. There's vast scope to present it in a very different way. As an actor, I am very excited. Hopefully, it's going to be a very unique approach to it."

