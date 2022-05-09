Sai Pallavi announces film titled Gargi on her birthday, first look posters go viral

Sai Pallavi/Twitter

Today, May 9, Sai Pallavi turns 30 years old. She announced her next film, Gargi, on this special day. She published Gargi's first-look posters in multiple languages. Gautham Ramachandran of Ritchie fame wrote and directed the film. It's uncertain whether Gargi will be released theatrically or via OTT. The release date will be announced soon by the producers.

Pallavi wrote on Instagram that she had been looking forward to talking about this film for a long time.

Sharing the making video, Sai Pallavi wrote, "I waited months to talk about this film, And finally!!! my birthday is when the stubborn team decided to give in and release this. Presenting to you, GARGI, @gautham_chandran ’s brain child! @akhilragk, a special mention for what you’ve done with this video (sic)."



Gargi is expected to be a gripping drama about a lady seeking justice. Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshi, Thomas George, and Gautham Ramachandran are all co-producers on the film. The technical crew includes composer Govind Vasantha, cinematographers Srayanti Premakrishna Akkattu and editor Shafique Mohamed Ali.

Sai Pallavi has received a lot of praise and prizes for her films Premam and Fidaa, but did you know that she didn't always want to be an actress? She has a medical doctorate degree.

Although Sai Pallavi was initially shy and hesitant about entering the film industry, now that she has done many projects the actress has no hesitation.

Sai Pallavi is an actress and dancer who has acted in nearly every South Indian cinema genre, including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.



Sai Pallavi made her big-screen debut alongside Kangana Ranaut, a Bollywood actress. In the film Dhaam Dhoom, she plays Kangana's best friend.