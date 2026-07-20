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Sahiba Bali gives first reaction to her dating rumours with Arjun Kapoor after viral Lord's pic

Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali were seen together at Lord’s during the India vs England ODI on July 19. Viral photos sparked dating rumours, but neither has commented.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 20, 2026, 12:02 PM IST

Sahiba Bali gives first reaction to her dating rumours with Arjun Kapoor after viral Lord's pic
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Actor Arjun Kapoor and actress-content creator Sahiba Bali were spotted together at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday, July 19, during the India vs England third ODI. Photos and videos of the two from the stands went viral and brought back dating rumours. Neither Arjun nor Sahiba has commented on the speculation.

Arjun and Sahiba's viral stories

Arjun and Sahiba were seen wearing shades of blue while watching the match. Their pictures quickly spread online. Some fans congratulated the pair. 'Congratulations to Sahiba Bali and Arjun Kapoor,' said a message on X. Others questioned whether they were dating, saying things like, 'They're together?

Untitled design 2026 07 20T113503 076

Did she not have someone else with her? Another commenter asserted that Arjun was merely a member of the same group as Sahiba and content creator Kullu. Nothing in the images suggests a love connection. The buzz was heightened by the time.

Untitled design 2026 07 20T113548 134

A few days prior, Sahiba had wished Arjun a happy birthday on Instagram Stories, writing, 'HBD to sabka bestieee.' Eat some cake instead of continuing to lose weight. 'Waiting for you to join me,' Arjun retorted. Fan pages posted the exchange extensively.

Also read: Kavita Kaushik supports Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, advises Delhi police to...

What both have said before

Sahiba previously declared herself to be unmarried. Additionally, she has made it clear that her association with Kullu is professional and platonic. She creates content and performs as an actress. Since 2018, Arjun and Malaika Arora have been in a committed relationship. In 2024, they parted ways. Because of their 12-year age difference, the romance was frequently highlighted. Arjun last appeared on screen alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Additionally, he made an appearance in Lock Upp: Sach Yaa Sazaa on Netflix. As of right now, the Lord's presence is limited to two persons sharing a cricket match. The rumours are only based on publicly available images and social media posts until either speaks.

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