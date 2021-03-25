Sagar Bisht: A young Indian entrepreneur who is taking the fashion and music industry by storm

Uttarakhand is known for its scenic beauty and apples. This beautiful place of the hills has produced many talented people. Many stalwarts from Uttarakhand have graced the Indian content industry and mesmerized us with their talent. One such Uttarakhandi is Sagar Bisht. Sagar has made his mark as a blogger, digital influencer, and fashionista, and has even produced a music video.

Sagar Bisht is known for his flawless fashion sense. He started off quite early because he knew right from the beginning that this is what he has always wanted to do. The young generation of India is restless and always yearning for more, and Sagar is no exception. Sagar understood the importance and reach of social media at a fairly young age and worked on it to make a brand out of himself. As a result of this he is counted as one of the most influential fashion bloggers and Instagrammers of our times.

Sagar is a digital influencer who has worked many prestigious brands in different capacities. He understands the power and importance of social media to reach out to the audience. He has a formidable Instagram presence and also has an active blog, which currently is the quickest growing blog in India. Sagar Bisht is touted as the youngest digital influencer of India and he achieved this title through sheer hard work and dedication.

Sagar has been bitten by the travel bug. He has been to many countries including France, Italy, Monte Carlo because of his wanderlust. It was through traveling that he discovered his second passion that is photography. He clicks travel pictures and posts them on his social media. His quirky pictures and cool captions keep his followers hooked on to his page.

Sagar Bisht is also an entrepreneur, and he, along with Saddiqui Subhani, produced a music track ‘Tumse Mila’ for Zee Music. This is a new avenue that he is still exploring. He is quite excited about foraying into the music industry. He wants to promote good content, and this, he feels, gives him the opportunity to do so.

Sagar is a digital PR influencer and at a very young age, he has carved a niche in this industry.

