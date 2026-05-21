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Sadia Khateeb praises Akshay Kumar’s humility: 'He still behaves like a newcomer on set'

Sadia Khateeb praised Akshay Kumar’s humility and dedication, saying the superstar still behaves like a newcomer on set and patiently gives multiple takes during shoots.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 21, 2026, 05:29 PM IST

Sadia Khateeb praises Akshay Kumar’s humility: 'He still behaves like a newcomer on set'
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Actress Sadia Khateeb has praised Akshay Kumar for staying humble and hardworking despite being one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. The actress said Akshay still behaves like a newcomer on film sets and continues to work with the same passion and dedication.

Sadia Khateeb praises Akshay Kumar’s work ethic:

Sadia Khateeb expresses her thoughts about her time working with Akshay Kumar in Raksha Bandhan during a recent interview with Hindustan Times. She kind of opened up, you know, on what she got to learn from him during the shoot and how it actually stuck with her, in a way that maybe didn’t feel planned.

Sadia said that Akshay Kumar told her to keep on moving ahead and working steadily, even if the parts or opportunities seem really tiny from the start. She explained that he kinda stressed dedication together with patience, and then, in time, it is supposed to help artists reach larger milestones in their careers. She also went on to praise Akshay’s overall professionalism and discipline on set, as she highlighted how everything is kept in order. Sadia said that even though Akshay is a mega star, he still feels grounded, and that he always waits, quite calmly, for his director’s instructions, regardless of whatever’s happening around him.

‘He still behaves like a newcomer’:

Sadia Khateeb said she was surprised to see Akshay Kumar giving multiple takes without complaints and staying present even for small reaction shots instead of quickly returning to his vanity van. She explained that watching Akshay work made her realise that actors should never lose the excitement and passion they had when they first entered the industry. According to Sadia, his humility and dedication left a lasting impact on her.

Also read: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra head for vacation; actress shares in-flight glimpse of daughter Saraayah: 'Life doesn’t turn out like that'

Why Sadia chose Daadi Ki Shaadi:

Talking about her latest project, Daadi Ki Shaadi, Sadia said, she sort of deliberately chose a more light-hearted film after wrapping up the emotionally intense The Diplomat with John Abraham, yeah. The actress admitted that a few scenes in The Diplomat, especially those torture sequences, kept sitting in her mind, even after shooting had ended. She said that the weight of those feelings stayed with her for days, and it actually altered how she behaved at home too; she became much quieter, more withdrawn, you know.

But with Daadi Ki Shaadi, it was the opposite vibe, she said. The film gave her a happier, calmer atmosphere to breathe in, and Sadia shared that the cast and crew stayed in close touch during the shoot. They would eat together a lot, and the whole process felt like a holiday sometimes, not just work. She also added that this project helped bring her mental balance back, and got her routine back to joy, laughter again.

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