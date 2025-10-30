Sadhguru unconvinced by Yash playing Ravan, cites these reasons, producer explains his ‘important role’, says...

Spiritual leader Sadhguru has now questioned South superstar Yash's role as Ravan in the upcoming epic drama Ramayan. He cited a peculiar reason for Yash not being fit for a villian role. However, while conversing with Namit Malhotra, the producer explained him why Yash was the choice for this.

The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, has Yash as Ravan. Knowing this, while having a conversation with filmmaker Namit Malhotra, Sadhguru asked him why Yash was cast as the villain. In his question, he called Yash ‘handsome’. Here’s what happened.

Namit Malhotra is the producer of the two-part film whose Prime Focus Studios collaborated with Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The movie has been talked about ever since its cast was revealed, which has surprised many.

During his conversation with the film’s producer, Sadhguru discussed Yash’s role at length as he was curious that an actor who has always been on the positive side is playing such a complex character. During the conversation, each gave his own opinion of why Yash is and is not suitable for the role and the one given by Sadhguru sounded peculiar. The spiritual guru suggested that a villain should have a ‘blunt’ and not a ‘sharp nose’, whereas Namit shared that the reason that he had cast Yash for this role was to have a ‘superstar level person’ behind the role.

He said, “A villain always means he has a blunt nose and a large stature. But Yash is a handsome man.” Namit agreed and said, “Yes, very handsome and very talented star in the country and incredibly loved. So, the whole idea was, how do we try him?”

Sadhguru and Namit Malhotra spoke extensively and intricately about Ravan, who was at one hand a powerful demon but was also a great sage, one with deep knowledge of Vedas and other things. As the character of Ravan combines massive knowledge, power, along with traits like ego, arrogance, and lust, Namit said that the hunt for the role was more concerning. He said, “When we were going through the establishment of this whole universe, it felt like a very important part in terms of casting. In fact, I was on the lookout for who would be the ideal Ravana.”

To this the spiritual leader replied, “I don’t know how Yash became Ravana. I know him very well.” Namit tried to explain and said, “It’s because we were almost looking at a superstar-level person to come and play that role.”