Sacred Games actor Elnaaz Norouzi opens up on shooting Hollywood film Kandahar with Gerard Butler

Elnaaz Norouzi, a Sacred Games actor, recently discussed working with Gerard Butler on the Hollywood movie Kandahar.

While talking about her experience, she told News 18, “Being a part of such a big movie which has Gerard Butler makes me feel really good. I’ve always been a huge fan of his. I used to watch all of his movies. I never thought that I would be in one of his films. It’s a great pleasure working with him. He’s a fantastic human being. He’s super fun and we’re very similar, we’re both crazy. Having said that, I was nervous to be a part of such a huge production.”

Discussing gaining credibility in India with her Hollywood stint, she said, “Yes, I think so! Jugjugg Jeeyo came at around the same time as Tehran. I did a guest appearance in the former. Everyone saw me and came up to me and complemented my performance. But I remember more people in our industry talking to me about Tehran. They were proud of me for being a part of an international project. I’m glad that they appreciated me for working hard and getting into international cinema as well. We all know that it’s not easy, especially for me, who’s an outsider. Getting into Bollywood wasn’t easy either.”

When asked about colour-blind casting, she responded that what has been occurring in the entertainment sector generally is that people are increasingly looking at actors that aren't simply Indian or solely white, in that sense, too. For all, it has become much better. Regarding Western culture, Hollywood movies and television shows are now featuring prominent roles for people from diverse ethnic origins. Indians and increasingly Arabs are also featured in these productions. A nice example is Bridgerton. An Israeli series like Tehran featured a significant Indian presence. The situation is excellent. Additionally, the stories are written so skillfully that they are effective.

For the unversed, Elnaaz Norouzi is a model and actress. She has primarily been seen in Indian movies and TV shows. Alongside Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, she played the role of Zoya Mirza in the Netflix original series Sacred Games.