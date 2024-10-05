Sachin Pilgaonkar reveals he and Amjad Khan directed most of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra’s Sholay, Ramesh Sippy only...

Sachin Pilgaonkar shared behind-the-scenes insights on Sholay, revealing how he and Amjad Khan handled key action sequences during the film's production.

It's hard to find a Bollywood film that surpasses Sholay in terms of impact, legacy, and cinematic brilliance. Released in 1975 and directed by Ramesh Sippy, this iconic film remains a cult classic, featuring a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan. The movie's gripping storyline, unforgettable dialogues, and memorable characters, such as the villain Gabbar Singh (played by Amjad Khan), set benchmarks for generations of filmmakers and actors.

Recently, actor Sachin Pilgaonkar, who portrayed the character Ahmed in the movie, shared fascinating insights about the behind-the-scenes process. He revealed that while director Ramesh Sippy helmed the critical scenes involving the main stars, he and Amjad Khan were given the responsibility of overseeing some action sequences. These sequences didn’t feature the lead actors but were important filler shots. According to Pilgaonkar, "Rameshji decided to have a second unit to film action scenes that didn’t involve the main cast. For this, he brought in Mohammed Ali Bhai, a renowned stunt director, and action director Azim Bhai, along with two Hollywood experts, Jim and Jerry."

Pilgaonkar humorously shared how he and Amjad Khan, who were not engaged in major scenes at the time, were asked to assist. “We were the two bekaar (useless) people in the unit, so Rameshji asked us to take charge of those shots,” he recalled in a conversation with Kunal Vijaykar on the YouTube channel Khane Mein Kya Hai.

One memorable moment he discussed was during the filming of the train sequence, where logs explode. Jim and Jerry wanted to capture the scene from the side, but Pilgaonkar suggested filming it from the front for a more dramatic visual. After some discussion, Amjad Khan supported his idea, and two cameras were used for the scene. Ultimately, the front shot made it into the final film, showcasing the team’s collaborative spirit.

Sholay follows the story of Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar), a retired police officer, as he recruits two criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra), to bring down the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh. This classic continues to be a masterpiece, cherished by audiences across generations.

