Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'India can play active role in de-escalation': Iranian Ambassador to India Iraj Elahi on West Asia conflict

Good news for Noida, Greater Noida residents as new metro line to Jewar Airport gets...

Karan Johar offered K3G to Amitabh Bachchan but not to Jaya Bachchan in same meeting despite it happening in same house

This song took Rs 1 crore to make 64 years ago, lyrics were written 105 times, Lata Mangeshkar had to sing it in..

Sachin Pilgaonkar reveals he and Amjad Khan directed most of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra’s Sholay, Ramesh Sippy only...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

Karan Johar offered K3G to Amitabh Bachchan but not to Jaya Bachchan in same meeting despite it happening in same house

Karan Johar offered K3G to Amitabh Bachchan but not to Jaya Bachchan in same meeting despite it happening in same house

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

Deadliest place on Earth: Closer to the space station than ground

Deadliest place on Earth: Closer to the space station than ground

10 unseen pictures of Aishwarya Rai, Bollywood's eternal diva

10 unseen pictures of Aishwarya Rai, Bollywood's eternal diva

Once considered extinct, this bird returns after 300 years 

Once considered extinct, this bird returns after 300 years 

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

This song took Rs 1 crore to make 64 years ago, lyrics were written 105 times, Lata Mangeshkar had to sing it in..

This song took Rs 1 crore to make 64 years ago, lyrics were written 105 times, Lata Mangeshkar had to sing it in..

Karan Johar offered K3G to Amitabh Bachchan but not to Jaya Bachchan in same meeting despite it happening in same house

Karan Johar offered K3G to Amitabh Bachchan but not to Jaya Bachchan in same meeting despite it happening in same house

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Sachin Pilgaonkar reveals he and Amjad Khan directed most of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra’s Sholay, Ramesh Sippy only...

Sachin Pilgaonkar shared behind-the-scenes insights on Sholay, revealing how he and Amjad Khan handled key action sequences during the film's production.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

Sachin Pilgaonkar reveals he and Amjad Khan directed most of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra’s Sholay, Ramesh Sippy only...
Sachin Pilgaonkar opens up on Sholay
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

It's hard to find a Bollywood film that surpasses Sholay in terms of impact, legacy, and cinematic brilliance. Released in 1975 and directed by Ramesh Sippy, this iconic film remains a cult classic, featuring a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan. The movie's gripping storyline, unforgettable dialogues, and memorable characters, such as the villain Gabbar Singh (played by Amjad Khan), set benchmarks for generations of filmmakers and actors.

Recently, actor Sachin Pilgaonkar, who portrayed the character Ahmed in the movie, shared fascinating insights about the behind-the-scenes process. He revealed that while director Ramesh Sippy helmed the critical scenes involving the main stars, he and Amjad Khan were given the responsibility of overseeing some action sequences. These sequences didn’t feature the lead actors but were important filler shots. According to Pilgaonkar, "Rameshji decided to have a second unit to film action scenes that didn’t involve the main cast. For this, he brought in Mohammed Ali Bhai, a renowned stunt director, and action director Azim Bhai, along with two Hollywood experts, Jim and Jerry."

Pilgaonkar humorously shared how he and Amjad Khan, who were not engaged in major scenes at the time, were asked to assist. “We were the two bekaar (useless) people in the unit, so Rameshji asked us to take charge of those shots,” he recalled in a conversation with Kunal Vijaykar on the YouTube channel Khane Mein Kya Hai.

One memorable moment he discussed was during the filming of the train sequence, where logs explode. Jim and Jerry wanted to capture the scene from the side, but Pilgaonkar suggested filming it from the front for a more dramatic visual. After some discussion, Amjad Khan supported his idea, and two cameras were used for the scene. Ultimately, the front shot made it into the final film, showcasing the team’s collaborative spirit.

Sholay follows the story of Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar), a retired police officer, as he recruits two criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra), to bring down the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh. This classic continues to be a masterpiece, cherished by audiences across generations.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

When emotional Amitabh Bachchan refused Dhirubhai Ambani's help, was then left surprised when Reliance head...

When emotional Amitabh Bachchan refused Dhirubhai Ambani's help, was then left surprised when Reliance head...

Haryana Election 2024: When and where to watch exit polls?

Haryana Election 2024: When and where to watch exit polls?

This is world's richest family, way richer than Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani combined, lives in...

This is world's richest family, way richer than Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani combined, lives in...

People of this unique village live in two countries, some have kitchen in India and bedroom in...

People of this unique village live in two countries, some have kitchen in India and bedroom in...

Launch of the flagship ‘Always Care: Animal Care Centre’ at Manavta Mahotsav on Param Gurudev Namramuni Maharaj Saheb’s

Launch of the flagship ‘Always Care: Animal Care Centre’ at Manavta Mahotsav on Param Gurudev Namramuni Maharaj Saheb’s

MORE

MOST VIEWED

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement