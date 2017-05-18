'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' tax free in Kerala, Chhattisgarh

"Sachin: A Billion Dreams", a biographical film on cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, has been declared tax free in Kerala and Chhattisgarh.

A decision to this effect was taken by the cabinet of each state, in compliance with government policies.

Produced by Ravi Bhagchandka under the banner of 200NotOut, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' is directed by British filmmaker James Erskine.

"We are very pleased that 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' is tax free in the states of Kerala and Chhattisgarh... Thanks to the tax-exemption in these states, many more people will be able to watch the inspiring story of Sachin Tendulkar, and learn from/about how he overcame the darker, more testing phases of his life," Bhagchandka said in a statement here.

A R Rahman has given the music for the film The biographical drama is all set for a worldwide release on May 26.

