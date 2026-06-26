'SACH: The Subhash Chandra Show': Zee Media brings its popular talk show with 3rd season

Dr. Subhash Chandra is returning with the third season of his popular interactive show, 'SACH: The Subhash Chandra Show.' The show will be premiered on June 28, and air every Sunday at 10 PM.

The journey of 'SACH: The Subhash Chandra Show' started with thought-provoking questions, aspirations, and meaningful conversations with young people. Dr Subhash Chandra, founder of the ZEE Group and former Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, took the opportunity to interact with thousands of students across college campuses, while listening to their ideas, understanding their dreams, and sharing insights from his own life and experiences.

Now, the dialogue is spreading in new directions and reaching new horizons. What started on college campuses is set to expand beyond them, taking these conversations to small towns, cities, and rural communities across the country.

Dr. Subhash Chandra is returning with the third season of his popular interactive show, 'SACH: The Subhash Chandra Show.' The show will be premiered on June 28, and air every Sunday at 10 PM. In this new season, Dr. Subhash Chandra will engage in conversations with people from diverse sections of society.

The show will explore the aspirations and fresh perspectives of young people while also addressing important questions about life after retirement and ways to navigate its challenges. 'SACH: The Subhash Chandra Show' will be broadcast on Zee News as well as other channels across the Zee Media Network, and will also be available for streaming on ZEE5.

What's new in Season 3?

The new season of 'SACH: The Subhash Chandra Show' is more than just a television programme. It aims to become an important platform for dialogue, inspiration, and positive change across different sections of Indian society.

This season, the show's scope has been significantly expanded. While earlier editions primarily focused on educational institutions and urban audiences, the new season will extend its reach to smaller cities, towns, and rural India.

For the first time, the programme will give a prominent platform to the voices of rural India and the country's emerging communities. It will highlight success stories from villages and small towns, showcase local innovations, and feature examples of social transformation as key elements of the show.

The programme will feature discussions on a wide range of topics, including entrepreneurship, education, artificial intelligence (AI), leadership, spirituality, communication skills, agriculture, community development, ethics, and future careers. Through these conversations, it aims to provide practical guidance to young people, students, entrepreneurs, and aspiring leaders as they navigate their goals, build self-confidence, and find direction in a rapidly changing world.

The show's objective is to encourage meaningful discussions on important issues such as aspirations, challenges, leadership, personal development, and nation-building. It will also provide people from diverse backgrounds with a platform to express their views and share their experiences.

Season 3 of 'SACH' is also unique because, for the first time, viewers will be able to connect directly with Dr. Subhash Chandra through a new thought leadership platform called 'Sarathi'. In this initiative, Dr. Subhash Chandra will serve as a mentor and guide, with the aim of offering experiential wisdom, thoughtful perspectives, and practical guidance to help people navigate important life decisions, challenges, and dilemmas.

Launched to extend the reach of the experiences, ideas, and life lessons shared by Dr. Subhash Chandra through 'SACH', the 'Sarathi' initiative will enable interested individuals to benefit from the knowledge and insights he has gained over decades of experience. Through the Sarathi platform, people can engage with his ideas and teachings to develop a balanced, practical, and forward-looking perspective on different aspects of life.

Speaking about the show, Dr. Subhash Chandra said, "'SACH' Season 3 is now expanding to your cities and your biggest dreams. My purpose on this journey is to be your 'Sarathi' (guide). If you have an innovative idea that deserves to take flight, or if you find yourself feeling stuck at any stage of life or in business, I am here to walk this journey with you."