ENTERTAINMENT

Saba Azad Birthday: 5 performances that show her incredible range as an artist

On her birthday, we celebrate Saba Azad’s incredible versatility with five standout performances that showcase her effortless switch between music, theatre and films.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 03:38 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Saba Azad Birthday: 5 performances that show her incredible range as an artist
There are few artists in today’s landscape who can glide between charm, chaos and conviction quite like Saba Azad. She’s the stellar performer who made the audience laugh, question and groove. As she will celebrate her birthday on November 1, 2025, we take a look back at the projects that have cemented her status as one of the most unpredictable and versatile artists of her generation.

1. Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge: The girl who made friendship feel fresh

Back in 2011, Saba Azad charmed an entire generation as the quirky, confident Preity Sen in Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. Long before social media romances became a trope, Saba brought warmth and wit to a character that was both modern and relatable. Her effortless screen presence made her instantly memorable, setting the stage for an artist who was clearly more than just another debutante.

2. Rocket Boys: The role that redefined her craft

In SonyLIV’s Rocket Boys, Saba’s portrayal of Parvana Irani, a journalist chronicling India’s scientific awakening, showcased her ability to hold her own in an ensemble cast. Grounded and powerful in performance, Saba infused the role with rare sensitivity and grace. The critics and audience lauded it as a lived-in, layered and luminous portrayal, marking a turning point in her career.

3. Who’s Your Gynac?: The healer with a heart

Saba stepped into a refreshingly different space with the medical dramedy Who’s Your Gynac?, playing a spirited and empathetic gynaecologist navigating the ups and downs of her profession and personal life. The show struck a chord for its humour and honesty and Saba’s warm, grounded performance reminded audiences of her incredible ease in front of the camera. She balanced comedy and compassion like only a natural could.

4. Songs of Paradise: The soulful shift

In Songs of Paradise, Saba took on a role packed in emotion, music and cultural nuance. Set against the backdrop of Kashmir, the project allowed her to explore the intersection of performance and melody, two of her strongest suits. Her portrayal was both mesmerising and human, reaffirming her command over emotionally charged storytelling and her instinct for complex, meaningful narratives.

5. Crime Beat: The bold and the brilliant

Crime Beat offered yet another turn in Saba’s chameleonic career. Diving into the world of investigative journalism and crime reporting, she played a character defined by sharp intellect and steely determination. The series proved, yet again, that Saba Azad can shift tones and genres without ever losing her magnetic core.

From bubbly rom-coms to introspective dramas and cutting-edge web shows, Saba Azad’s journey has Versatility written all over it. And there’s still so much more of her artistry waiting to unfold.

