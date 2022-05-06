Saani Kaayidham movie review: Twitter declares Keerthy Suresh's revenge drama 'raw and rustic'

Saani Kaayidham

Arun Matheswaran's Tamil directorial Saani Kaayidham has been released digitally with bombastic responses, and netizens are going gaga over Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan's gritty revenge drama. Several netizens on Twitter have shared their experiences with the film and they can't stop raving about it.

Several users have the film as one of the best revenge films of recent time. A user added, "Watched #SaaniKaayidham on prime. What a film. Perfect Revenge Thriller/Drama. @KeerthyOfficial nailed it @selvaraghavan is also brilliant in this film. After Mahanati, This has to be the best performance by Keerthy #SaaniKaayidham.

#SaaniKaayidham -A Raw & Rustic Revenge thriller...the screenplay & story, bgm score telling makes it awesome and newly.@KeerthyOfficial Performance at top level and ever one scene Caring a single shot scene effortlessly. @selvaraghavan sir also. @ArunMatheswaran totally. pic.twitter.com/ujygTPuVkT — Daniel ubakarasamy (@official) May 6, 2022

#SaaniKaayidham:- A good revenge drama that unfolds its mission thru an extreme violence path. Top quality performance from @KeerthyOfficial @selvaraghavan.@ArunMatheswaran uses his trademark voilence in a perfect way.#SaaniKaayidham is good and totally worked out for me. pic.twitter.com/kTTWBnatTO — VIGNESH PRASAD (@VigneshPrasad) May 6, 2022

I can't expect this much performance from @KeerthyOfficial mam such a terrific, brilliant actress.kudos for choosing the role.Matador murderers .Usage of chilli powder, acid to torture,super stuff. @selvaraghavan sir top notch acting. International level stuff #SaaniKaayidham pic.twitter.com/tN5sfI3Zr8 — vignesh4057 (@vignesh40571) May 6, 2022

Another user added, "#SaaniKaayidham Gripping @selvaraghavan performance top @ArunMatheswaran climax #ayiramparvai ending. Keerthi new try commentable her performance." Several netizens have added that Saani Kaayidham is the perfect comeback vehicle for Keerthy Suresh, and she has owned the screen with her bravura performance.

One of the netizens expressed his view with a pinch of spoiler and added, "I can't expect this much performance from @KeerthyOfficial mam such a terrific, brilliant actress. kudos for choosing the role.Matador murderers.Usage of chilli powder, acid to torture, super stuff. @selvaraghavan sir top notch acting. International level stuff #SaaniKaayidham."

what a movie man @ArunMatheswaran! So proud man. Single handedly taking tamil movie to glory..@selvaraghavan sir Climax fight scene..@KeerthyOfficial Look like a Pathrakaali in this movie... Enna nadippu da saamii



#saanikaayidham pic.twitter.com/KSsiF45GJe — May 6, 2022

Another netizen added that the violence has been put to use at the best and said, "#SaaniKaayidham:- A good revenge drama that unfolds its mission thru an extreme violence path. Top quality performance from @KeerthyOfficial and @selvaraghavan. @ArunMatheswaran uses his trademark voilence in a perfect way.#SaaniKaayidham is good and totally worked out for me."

Suresh's acting chops are been hailed widely by all, and it seems like she will win multiple awards for her character of Ponni. A user added, "Great Kudos to the Team of #SaaniKaayidham. Specially want to mention @KeerthyOfficial for taking such an intense character and she carried the powerful and most realistic acting throughtout the film. Little of my thoughts from Mahanati to this character pooni was pure lit.

Saani Kaayidham is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.