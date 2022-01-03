S. S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' delay costs makers THIS whopping amount

The period action drama 'RRR' was scheduled to release on January 7 across India and the world, but owing to rising Covid-19 cases, the S. S. Rajamouli film has been postponed. It has been estimated that this delay has costed the makers Rs 18-20 crores, as per a recent report. This is because huge sums of money were spent on the promotions of the film starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in leading roles.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, S. S. Rajamouli was 'super-adamant' about releasing the film this time as it has already been delayed multiple times in the past. The producers and actors too backed him in his decision, but once theatres began shutting down in multiple cities, the team had no option left but to delay the release.

A source was quoted saying the entertainment portal, "Rajamouli is aware that his two leading men in RRR have a minimal fan following outside Andhra. For the media/marketing events in Mumbai and other cities outside, Andhra fans were flown and put up in luxury hotels. All they had to do was applaud, cheer and whistle for their demi-gods in exchange of the hospitality.”

On January 1, the makers had released an official statement saying that, ""Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love."

'RRR' also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos, as revealed by Rajamouli himself. The makers would have to wait for the theatres to operate in cities across the world to release the film now so that the entire budget and the expenses can be recovered.