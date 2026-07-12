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S Janaki death: PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to legendary playback singer, say 'India has lost a musical icon'

Hailed as the Nightingale of South India, S Janaki's career spanned over six decades, during which she recorded nearly 48,000 songs across 20 languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 12, 2026, 05:19 PM IST

S Janaki death: PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to legendary playback singer, say 'India has lost a musical icon'
S Janaki tributes
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu paid heartfelt tributes to legendary playback singer S Janaki, who passed away at a private hospital in Mysuru on Saturday due to age-related ailments. She was 88. In 2013, she had declined the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, stating that she felt the recognition had come too late in her career.

Expressing his grief, PM Modi described her passing as an "irreparable loss" to the world of music and culture. "The passing of the distinguished playback singer S. Janaki Amma is an irreparable loss to the world of music and culture. Her songs in various languages were popular across generations. They gave voice to every emotion with unparalleled grace as well as versatility. Her melodies will continue to enchant listeners in the years to come. My heartfelt condolences to her family, countless admirers and the entire music fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

President Murmu described the veteran singer as a musical icon whose extraordinary voice captivated generations of listeners. "In the passing of the legendary playback singer S. Janaki Amma, India has lost a musical icon. Her extraordinary singing enthralled generations. Her illustrious career spanned more than six decades, during which she recorded thousands of songs in nearly 20 Indian languages including Hindi, Odia, Tulu, Urdu, Punjabi and Bengali. Her timeless music will always remain valuable. I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and countless admirers," the President wrote on X.

Born on April 23, 1938, in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, Janaki’s voice enthralled millions. Arriving in Chennai (then Madras) in the late 1950s, Janaki quickly transitioned from a young prodigy into the definitive matriarch of playback singing. Hailed as the Nightingale of South India, Janaki's career spanned over six decades, during which she recorded nearly 48,000 songs across 20 languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

READ | OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch

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