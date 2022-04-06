Rupali Ganguly reveals her father had to sell their house after his film with Dharmendra got delayed

Television actress Rupali Ganguly, also known as Anupamaa, has shared that her father Anil Ganguly (filmmaker) had to sell their house because of a film that got delayed. He was doing that movie with celebrated actor Dharmendra.

In a recent interview, Rupali Ganguly revealed that the film took four years because of which their family suffered a ‘massive loss.’ Her father was affected by this as his ‘USP was making films fast.’ In 1991, her father worked with Dharmendra in the film ‘Dushman Devta.’ Dimple Kapadia, Aditya Pancholi, Sonam, Gulshan Grover, Jankidas, and Shreeram Lagoo were also part of the film.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Rupali said, “People used to sell their houses to make movies. When a movie flops, you sell the house, like how it happened with us. Dad had made a film with Dharmendra. When it took three to four years to complete because papa’s USP was making the films fast. Saaheb was made in 40 days. Here in film city, only the set was. We used to visit the sets after school during vacation. We were made to stand as extras in shots. 'Let the children stand as extras in the shot'. But this Dharmendra film that got delayed for four years, resulted in a massive loss for the family. But it’s okay, whatever goes up has to come down too."

She added that she had a very grounded middle-class upbringing as her father had struggled a lot. “He had run away from Calcutta came to Bombay, and stayed on the footpath. He shared his room with Jagjit Singh and everybody they were all struggling together. My father has gone through a lot of hardships,” she concluded.

For the unversed, Rupali was seen in Saaheb (1985), Mera Yaar Mera Dushman (1987), and Angaara (1997). These movies were directed by her father. She is now the lead actress of one of the most popular dramas ‘Anupamaa’. People have started calling the actress Anupamaa in real life now.