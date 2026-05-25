Rupali Ganguly defends PM Narendra Modi after Dhruv Rathee’s viral post: ‘Don’t need a YouTuber as our spokesperson’

Rupali Ganguly criticised Dhruv Rathee over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying millions of Indians love and trust the PM and do not need a YouTuber to speak for them.

Recently, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee’s remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after his post on X calling for the PM to be 'humiliated', sparked controversy online, with actress Rupali Ganguly reacting strongly. The actress has criticised the statement and defended the Prime Minister, saying millions of Indians respect and trust him.

Dhruv Rathee’s remark sparks controversy:

The whole controversy started when YouTuber Dhruv Rathee slammed PM Narendra Modi on his X account. Dhruv was stating that PM Narendra Modi 'deserves to be humiliated everywhere he goes', due to the lack of press conferences and accountability. With that, Dhruv also requested that foreign journalists question the Prime Minister publicly, saying it would push for greater transparency and accountability in governance. On social media, his comment quickly grabbed the attention and it also divided into different kinds of opinions.

Rupali Ganguly responds strongly:

After Dhruv's statement, Rupali Ganguly has read the post and she shared her disagreement and criticised the tone of the remarks. She recalled that PM Modi has received recognition and top civilian honours from several countries and is among the most internationally respected leaders. She also highlighted his long political journey, noting that he has been democratically elected multiple times over the past two decades. After that she also recognised the millions of Indians 'love, admiration and trust in the Prime Minister and did not need an outsider to represent their views or opinions. Rupali further stated that India’s progress should be decided by its own citizens, asserting that over 1.4 billion people are capable of choosing what is right for the country.

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Debate around public discourse:

So, the whole exchange kind of reignited these online discussions about freedom of speech, political criticism, and also that question of how influencers help shape public opinion. Some people said yeah, they’re in favour of what Dhruv Rathee demanded regarding accountability, but others leaned toward Rupali Ganguly’s viewpoint on national representation and the need to show respect for elected leadership. And honestly, it feels like the comments keep shifting, because everyone is reading the same situation differently and with slightly different expectations.