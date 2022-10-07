Rumoured lovebirds Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna jet off to Maldives for romantic vacation?

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

According to rumours, Rashmika Mandanna has left for a vacation in the Maldives. The actor was seen on Friday at the Mumbai airport. Vijay Deverakonda was reportedly seen walking through the airport a few minutes before she arrived.

And, if reports are anything to go by then according to Times of India, the rumoured couple is jetting off to the Maldives or a romantic vacation.

Vijay kept glancing at his phone while wearing dark sunglasses, while Rashmika engaged with the cameras while wearing no makeup and a beige outfit. The two have often denied dating and never publicly acknowledged their relationship. When Rashmika was recently questioned about the persistent rumours that she was dating Vijay, she erupted into laughter.

Check out their airport spotting videos here:

A few days ago, Rashmika Mandanna once more refuted the rumours that she was dating Vijay Deverakonda, calling them cute in the process. Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade are the only two movies Rashmika has done with Vijay (2019). They've both repeatedly rejected the romance rumours that have been circulating since they first surfaced.

Rashmika responded that she believes she had to deal with it now because she is just starting out in the industry when asked if she felt Bollywood artists had to deal with a lot of spotlight on their love lives. When questioned about the long-running rumours that she was dating Vijay Deverakonda, the actor erupted into laughter.

She told Mashable India about the rumours, "It's all so cute no. I am like aiyoo babu. It is so cute." Asked if these are only rumours, Rashmika replied, "Yeah. See Vijay and I have done so much work together, too early in our career. When we don't know how the industry is, and suddenly you work with like-minded people, you sort of like become friends, and you have a lot of common friends. I have this gang in Hyderabad, he has this gang in Hyderabad. And we have a lot of mutual friends. It's like that. It's so cute when the whole world is like 'Rashmika and Vijay, that's cute.”