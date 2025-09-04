Rumoured couple Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna to reportedly reunite on screen after six years for period drama

Their upcoming film is a period drama and will be directed by Rahul Sankrityan, with whom Vijay collaborated for the 2018 supernatural comedy thriller Taxiwaala.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have reportedly been dating each other since 2018 when they shared the screen space for each other for the first time in Geetha Govindam. Their relationship blossomed on the sets of their second film Dear Comrade in 2019. Since then, the actors haven't been paired opposite each other. For the last six years, they have neither confirmed nor denied their dating rumours.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's third film together

Now, as per latest reports, Vijay and Rashmika are set to reunite for their third film together. Their upcoming film is a period drama and will be directed by Rahul Sankrityan, with whom Vijay collaborated for the 2018 supernatural comedy thriller Taxiwaala. The untitled project is set in 1800s during British rule. A source close to the makers was quoted telling Filmfare, "The film has a rooted story with a blend of edgy writing and strong emotions. Action, too, is an integral element of the narrative."

Vijay Deverakona and Rashmika Mandanna line-up

Vijay Deverakonda's last release was the Telugu action thriller Kingdom that released on July 31 and underperformed at the box office. His next movie hasn't been officially announced. Rashmika Mandanna's next release is the Hindi romantic comedy horror Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana, which is the next installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

When Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna confirmed that they are in a relationship

In 2024, both Vijay and Rashmika confirmed that they are in a relationship, but did not name their partners. Talking to Curly Tales, the Arjun Reddy actor said, "I am 35 years old; you think I will be single? I know what it feels like to be loved, and I know what it is to love." When the Sikandar actress was asked, "Would you marry someone from the film industry?", she replied "Everyone knows about it", hinting at their relationship.

READ | Alia Bhatt reviews Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, calls it 'fresh blend of mythic folklore and mystery'; Dulquer Salmaan replies