HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Rumoured couple Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda impress fans with their red carpet appearances at 2025 Indian of the Year Awards; SEE pics

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda wowed at the 2025 Indian of the Year Awards as Gen Z Icons, impressing with their red carpet looks and hit film Saiyaara, cementing their status as rising Bollywood stars.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 02:02 PM IST

Rumoured couple Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda impress fans with their red carpet appearances at 2025 Indian of the Year Awards; SEE pics
TRENDING NOW

The 2025 Indian of the Year Awards were a night to remember, especially for Bollywood’s rising stars, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Both were honoured as 'Gen Z Icons of the Year' for their impressive work in films and growing popularity among younger audiences.

Red carpet glamour:

Ahaan Panday's look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ahaan wore an all-black high-collared prince coat at the 2025 Indian of the Year Awards, looking stylish and elegant. The coat had clean lines and a structured fit, giving him a sharp and polished appearance. His monochromatic ensemble balanced youthful vigour with sophistication to create a modern yet classic look. Ahaan was one of the best-dressed men on the red carpet thanks to his minimal accessories and self-assured styling, which flawlessly blended formal elegance with modern flair.

Aneet Padda's look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aneet wore a draped corset-style outfit at the 2025 Indian of the Year Awards, which perfectly showcased her elegance and style. The outfit combined modern design with a touch of glamour, highlighting her youthful charm and poise. She kept her accessories minimal and chose soft, natural makeup, which added to her sophisticated look. Aneet was one of the evening's most fashionable and memorable stars, standing out on the red carpet with her elegant style.

On-screen success:

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda gained popularity with their 2025 film Saiyaara, a musical-romantic drama. Their on-screen chemistry and effortless performances won them accolades and a growing fan base. They are rising Bollywood stars with talent and style, as evidenced by the movie's success and their designation as 'Gen Z Icons of the Year.'

Also read: What is Margashirsha Purnima 2025? Check shubh muhurat for Snan and Daan, Bhadra’s position, and spiritual benefits

The 2025 Indian of the Year Awards showcased Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's charisma, style, and talent. The pair demonstrated why they are regarded as Bollywood's rising stars with their striking red carpet appearances and their triumphant on-screen roles in Saiyaara. With their growing fan base, award recognition, and natural charm, both Ahaan and Aneet are set to make an even bigger mark in the industry in the years to come.

