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Rukmini Vasanth slams 'fake, fabricated' AI-generated bikini pics: 'Initiating necessary legal and cybercrime action'

In her statement addressing AI-generated bikini photos claiming to depict her, Rukmini Vasanth said, "The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy. Requesting everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with such content."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 23, 2026, 10:18 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rukmini Vasanth slams 'fake, fabricated' AI-generated bikini pics: 'Initiating necessary legal and cybercrime action'
Rukmini Vasanth
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Rukmini Vasanth has issued a strong statement addressing certain AI-generated images being falsely circulated online claiming to depict her. Condemning the spread of manipulated content and misinformation, the actress and her team are taking the matter seriously and initiating necessary legal and cybercrime action.

Over the last few days, some deepfake pictures have been circulating online, which feature the Kantara Chapter 1 actress in green bikini. Vasanth shared a note on her social media handles on Saturday and urged fans and followers to refrain from sharing such fake and fabricated content, which is "deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy".

Rukmini's statement reads, "My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated. The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy. We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images. Requesting everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with such content."

RV

The actress and her team urged media, fan pages, digital platforms, and the public to act responsibly and refrain from amplifying misleading content. Similar deepfake incidents have previously affected actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Keerthy Suresh, and Rashmika Mandanna among others, who have also been victims of deepfakes.

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