Ruhani Ishq: Sandeep Malik's new-age romantic drama starring Umesh Kaushik to release soon

Ruhani Ishq

Ruhani Ishq is produced by Sandeep Malik's Sundays with Sandy Telefilms and will be released in theatres soon.

Sandeep Malik's most awaited film Ruhani Ishq is all set for theatrical release soon. Umesh Kaushik starrer film is a fresh story and is touted to have a completely new take from the producer on romance.

Ruhani Ishq is a romantic movie that unites Umesh and Sandeep for the first time.

Music producer Umesh Kaushik will be seen playing a student's role in the film. Hailing from Jattari, the town of Aligarh city, Umesh Kaushik, is the founder of Soni Ram Music Company.

Ruhani Ishq centres on the theme of a love story, and it will mark the acting debut of Tanya Lal, Anjali Rana, Shorya Goswami, Daivik Khanna, and Kunal Keen among others in the lead roles.