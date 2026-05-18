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Rubina Dilaik says Neetu Kapoor inspire her, calls veteran actress 'epitome of beauty and strength'

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Rubina Dilaik says Neetu Kapoor inspire her, calls veteran actress 'epitome of beauty and strength'

Rubina Dilaik praised Neetu Kapoor’s inspiring Bollywood comeback, saying she deeply relates to her journey as a symbol of strength, resilience and empowerment for women balancing motherhood and career.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 18, 2026, 03:02 PM IST

Rubina Dilaik says Neetu Kapoor inspire her, calls veteran actress 'epitome of beauty and strength'
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Rubina Dilaik said that she really connects with Neetu Kapoor’s inspiring kind of Bollywood return, like she is totally a symbol of strength and grace, for the women who are trying to manage motherhood while also working. And honestly, it feels relatable in that way.

Rubina Dilaik on Neetu Kapoor’s inspiring comeback:

Television actor Rubina Dilaik has talked about veteran actress Neetu Kapoor’s return to films and how it really, strongly connects with her own life. Like she says in a chat, Neetu's journey as a woman, mother and working professional feels familiar, almost like the same kind of path. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Rubina also lauded Neetu Kapoor’s resilience and her ability to rebuild her career after personal loss, plus that long pause from the film industry.

Rubina called Neetu Kapoor the 'epitome of beauty and strength' and added that this comeback is basically about courage and firm determination, not just some routine return. According to her, Neetu's story gives a serious message to women who still doubt themselves when it's time to restart things after motherhood, or when life throws hard situations at them, you know.

'That's exactly how women should come out, set an example and pave a path for others who are still not confident whether they should resume work after becoming a mother,' Rubina said, stressing the need for self-belief, plus independence that stays steady even when life shifts. Neetu Kapoor returned to films after a long hiatus, after her husband, Rishi Kapoor passed away. She has repeatedly shared that her return was not only about acting again, but it was also about rediscovering confidence and facing the camera after years away from the limelight.

Also read: CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Clash: Will MS Dhoni play tonight? Chepauk awaits Thala’s return amid retirement buzz

Rubina on breaking stereotypes and family support:

Rubina also talked a bit about her personal life, saying she has her husband Abhinav Shukla to thank for her career. She credits him for supporting what she does, while he’s taking on the whole stay-at-home father role, like really fully. She also mentioned that he manages to keep his ego in check and put the family first, which, in turn, lets her keep aiming for her professional goals.

The actress added that their bond kind of works on breaking those old traditional gender roles and raising their daughters with a more modern mindset, without that constant pressure from society. 

'We don’t live by society's norms. We want to pass on a different value system to our daughters,' Rubina said. She also underlined how equality and shared responsibility should be part of parenting, not just something people talk about. Next up, Rubina will be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Right now, she's in South Africa for a 40-day shoot schedule, so her travel is basically ongoing.

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