Rs 1 lakh for 1 ticket: Nandamuri Balakrishna fan buys first ticket of Akhanda 2 in Germany for whopping price | Viral video

The first ticket of Nandamuri Balakrishna's highly-awaited sequel Akhanda 2: Thaandavam has been sold for 1000 Euros, equivalent to Rs 1 lakh. Set to release on December 5, Akhanda 2 will clash at the box office with Ranveer Singh-starrer action thriller Dhurandhar.

Four years after the blockbuster success of Akhanda in 2021, South star Nandamuri Balakrishna and filmmaker Boyapati Srinu have reunited for its sequel Akhanda 2: Thaandavam. The Telugu-language fantasy action drama is slated to release in the cinemas worldwide on December 5 and will clash at the box office with Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan-starrer action thriller Dhurandhar directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

Taraka Rama Entertainments, who are distributing Akhanda 2 in Germany, organised an auction for selling the first ticket of the film in th European nation. Rajasekhar Parnapalli, a Balayya fan from Frankfurt, bought the same for 1000 Euros, which is equivalent to Rs 1 lakh - making it one of the costliest tickets ever sold for a South Indian film.

In the video shared by Balakrishna's fan group on X, Rajasekhar is seen expressing his excitement as he shares, "No matter which country I am in, I’m a Balayya fan anywhere in the world. I feel like I’m experiencing the flavours of my village and Seema Andhra here. In Anandapuram, I celebrated Balakrishna’s film releases by putting up cutouts and banners. I feel like I am not missing out on anything here, too, now. As a Nandamuri family man, I feel proud to have bought this ticket."

Balayya Craze Peaks Worldwide!

Akhanda 2 mania hits Germany too, the first fan ticket was auctioned for a whopping ₹1 lakh (1000 Euros)!

Rajasekhar Parnapalli proudly grabbed it, proving once again… Balayya’s mass has no borders!#Akhanda2 #Balayya pic.twitter.com/YZpACnTpTh — Balayya Philadelphia Fans (@NBKPhillyFans) November 29, 2025

The first part Akhanda was released in the cinemas in December 2021 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and still went on to become a huge success, earning over Rs 120 crore gross worldwide. Talking about its impact at the Akhanda 2 trailer launch event, Balakrishna said, "I am here today because of my father (the late NTR). Today, cinema has become a necessity, and it is the industry’s responsibility to deliver quality content. When the industry was going through a tough phase due to Covid-19 pandemic, Akhanda gave a sigh of relief by drawing audiences in huge numbers."

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam also stars Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan-fame Harshaali Malhotra in the leading roles. It is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena, under their banners 14 Reels Plus and IVY Entertainment, respectively.

READ | Ranveer Singh in BIG trouble, second complaint filed against him for 'mocking' Kantara's Daivas: 'His illegal, offensive actions...'