Entertainment

RRR world television premiere: When, where to watch Ram Charan-Jr NTR's film

RRR, also one of the most successful Indian films of 2022, has minted over Rs 1,200 crore at the box office worldwide..

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 04:44 PM IST

One of the most popular movies in Indian cinema history is S Rajamouli's RRR. The masterpiece brought in more than Rs 1100 at the global box office. After captivating audiences in theatres and on OTT platforms, RRR is now prepared to amuse viewers on television.

According to reports, the masterpiece is scheduled to debut on the well-known Telugu channel Star Maa on August 14. The movie's Hindi adaptation will have its 8 PM premiere at Zee Cinema on the same day. Social media is buzzing a lot about the imminent television premiere of RRR.

RRR has been featured in the Best Films of 2022 (released so far) list by the Los Angeles Times, one of the largest-circulated newspapers in the United States of America. Reacting to the news, the official Twitter handle of RRR wrote on Twitter, "Glad to see #RRRMovie featured in the LA Times ‘The best movies of 2022’ list" and added a red heart emoji and hands up emoji.

The film, which was pegged as a pan-India movie also dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, chronicles a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, essayed by N T Rama Rao Jr.

RRR, also one of the most successful Indian films of 2022, has minted over Rs 1,200 crore at the box office worldwide. It received mostly positive reviews for Rajamouli's execution of his grand vision, gravity-defying action stunts, performances by the leading men, and the song "Naacho Naacho" (or "Naatu Naatu" in Telugu), scored by M M Keeravani.

Also featuring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles, the movie was released in IMAX, IMAX 3D, 3D, and Dolby Cinema formats. The Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions of RRR started streaming on ZEE5 on May 20.

