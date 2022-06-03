RRR: Western audience sees Jr NTR-Ram Charan's film as queer story, Ram Gopal Varma reacts

RRR/File photo

Headlined by Jr NTR and Ram Charan and directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is one of this year’s biggest blockbusters. Since the film is available for streaming on Netflix across the world, the period-action visual extravaganza has gained a cult following of its own among the Western audience and some of them have been calling the film 'heartwarmingly gay'.

Many viewers, particularly in the West, are sharing their opinions on social media about how RRR is actually a queer story centered around its two leads, and how much they are enjoying the chemistry between the two characters - Allu Sitaram Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR.

A Twitter user wrote, “Jaw-dropping action, yes. Adventure, yes. Revenge, yes. But why did none of you tell me #RRRMovie was so heartwarmingly gay??”. Another user shared a picture of the two main leads and wrote, “they should’ve made RRR gay, the potential was right there."

Jaw-dropping action, yes. Adventure, yes. Revenge, yes. But why did none of you tell me #RRRMovie was so heartwarmingly gay?? — Movie Bear Jim (@jjpoutwest) May 22, 2022

they should've made RRR gay, the potential was right there pic.twitter.com/ffg0CW07wK — raj (@devaliaas) March 28, 2022

As June is celebrated as the Pride Month across the world, one netizen wrote, "kick off pride month by watching the Indian period gay romance action drama RRR on Netflix now" and he also edited a couple of scenes in the film showing Ram Charan and Jr NTR's characters holding the Pride Flag in their hands.

kick off pride month by watching the indian period gay romance action drama RRR on Netflix now pic.twitter.com/JprvRE2Aj8 June 1, 2022

One Twitter user even mentioned that the film has everything to term it as queer story, except a kiss missing between its two leads, as he/she wrote, "Gays: RRR (on Netflix) is fun, camp and full of hot guys. It’s ABSOLUTELY missing a kiss between the 2 leads."

Gays: RRR (on Netflix) is fun, camp and full of hot guys.



It’s ABSOLUTELY missing a kiss between the 2 leads, but still… pic.twitter.com/dkNJiiDt7y — Tom Katsumi (@tomkatsumi) May 31, 2022

Sharing an agency report that carried this news, Ram Gopal Varma, whose last release Dangerous featuring Naina Ganguly and Apsara Rani was promoted as 'India's First Lesbian Crime/ Action Film', took to his Twitter account and wrote, "I was right" along with an emoji wearing sunglasses in style.

I was right “They are so gay' Western audience's perception of 'RRR' as a gay story https://t.co/OxVDVr5Qsp — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 2, 2022

It is interesting to see many viewers reading the picture as a full-fledged drama with a strong LGBT message. It reaffirms the belief that how a piece of art can be interpreted in a multitude of ways.