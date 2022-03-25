RRR vs The Kashmir Files box office battle: SS Rajamouli's film to open big

SS Rajamouli's latest directorial RRR has earned the title of 'epic' from the word go. The film has opened to packed houses, people are going crazy over their favourite stars, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and the film has stood up to the people's huge expectations. The film had expected to have a decent start in the Hindi belt, but the positive response and word-of-mouth will certainly bring growth in evening and late-night shows. As per trade expert Sumit Kadel, the film will open around Rs 10 crore.

#RRR (Hindi) advance booking is going quite slow.. It has raked approximately 3.80 cr advance for its day-1.. RRR will depend on spot booking to post a respectable day-1 total.. As of now i am expecting film to open in the range of 10-13 cr nett. #Jrntr #ramcharan pic.twitter.com/N0n6Ec3BZW — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 24, 2022



However, going with the positive response, the film will end up earning around Rs 16-19crore, and that's what even another trade expert Rohit Jaiswal thinks.

Considering #RRR being a entertaining and good film + release size and shows allotment + SS Rajamouli brand name and presence of two big superstars of Telugu film industry, I strongly feel #RRR will collect anything between 16cr - 19cr today in Hindi Belt.. — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) March 25, 2022

Before RRR, the audience was moved by Vivek Agnihotri's blockbuster, The Kashmir Files. But it seems like Rajamouli's film will be a clear winner in the Hindi belt from day 1. The Kashmir Files opened around Rs 3.55 crores, and RRR is expected to open with a double-digit figure, so even you can understand the impact RRR will have at the box office. As per some trade experts, the film will collectively collect Rs 100 crores from all the languages. If the movie really fetches this magical figure, then Rajamouli will create another glorious chapter in the history of Indian cinema.

#RRRMovie Early estimates Day 1 indicating a massive Rs 130 crs nbo approx . Would be the Biggest Domestic Opening for an Indian film surpassing #Baahubali2 . — Vijesh S Peruvamba (@vijeshsp) March 25, 2022

According to Fox Star India's AVP, and South India distributor Vijesh Peruvamba, RRR is expected to collect Rs 130 crores nett from all the languages in India, and it will break the record of highest opening day collection of Bahubali 2. Reportedly, Ram Charan and Jr NTR film have been released around 12,000 screens worldwide, and as per the positive response for the film, several records are about to be broken, and RRR will set a new benchmark in Indian cinema. RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.