RRR Twitter Review: Netizens hail SS Rajamouli's film as 'masterpiece', call it better than 'Baahubali'

The much-awaited film, 'RRR', directed by SS Rajamouli hit theatres on Friday (March 25). Starring actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the film that was finally released after multiple delays due to the covid outbreak, is expected to have a massive opening across the country. The film also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Meanwhile, the Twitterverse is abuzz with early reviews of 'RRR'.

On Thursday, a section of cinephiles enjoyed the 'RRR' premiere and early Friday took to the microblogging site to share their opinion of the film.

Netizens have hailed the film as a 'masterpiece'. Some even went on to claim that the film is better than SS Rajamouli's blockbuster hit, 'Baahubali' starring Prabhas in the lead role.

"One word - MASTERPIECE one of the best movies ever made in tollywood.Congrats to the entire time for their unbelievable hard work. Both Jr NTR and Ram Charan has created a huge impact in the movie. #RRRMovie #RRRreview," wrote a Twitter user.

"Mind blowing movie," wrote another. "#RRRreview 5/5 I watched the Hindi premier and OMG!!! U all are not at all ready to witness the scale @ssrajamouli has gone to this masterpiece a 10 times better than #Bahubali2 @RRRMovie well done!! #RRRTakeOver #JrNTR #RamCharan #ManOfMassesNTR #RRRMovieFromTomorrow," tweeted a netizen. "

"#RRRMoive I have never witnessed such a amazing start for the film.

@ssrajamouli can only do this kinda stuff. I have never seen people giving standing ovation on interval. Movie pace is amazing from the very first scene has many seetimaar and Goosebumps scenes #RRR #RRRreview," wrote a fan on Twitter.

Check out some tweets below:

One word - MASTERPIECE



One word - MASTERPIECE

one of the best movies ever made in tollywood.Congrats to the entire time for their unbelievable hard work. Both Jr NTR and Ram Charan has created a huge impact in the movie.#RRRMovie #RRRreview

One of the best movie tollywood has ever created.



Completely satisfied commercial entertainer,After a long time from SS Rajamouli.



One of the best movie tollywood has ever created.

Completely satisfied commercial entertainer,After a long time from SS Rajamouli.

Superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan played their roles in a perfect way. Alia Bhatt played a decent role.#RRRreview #RRRMovie



For the unversed, Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes. Also starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the film hit theatres on March 25.