RRR turns 4: Jr NTR says his 'entire career prepared him' to play Bheem', SS Rajamouli makes big statement on actor

SS Rajamouli's iconic, Oscar-winning blockbuster RRR completed four years and Jr NTR aka Bheem, along with the visionary filmmaker, shared their thoughts on the milestone.

SS Rajamouli, the maverick filmmaker's global blockbuster, RRR, has completed four years. Back in 2022, Rajamouli, coming back from the phenomenal success of the Baahubali franchise, outdid himself with his patriotic action drama. He, along with Ram Charan and Jr NTR, teamed up, and records got shattered. RRR was released with extremely positive reviews from critics and extraordinary box office numbers.

Jr NTR on playing Bheem in RRR

On this special occasion, Jr NTR, who played Komaram Bheem, has reflected on his journey. Calling it one of the most defining phases of his career, he said, “Everything I have done so far in my career has prepared me for this project.”

Sharing his approach for the role, NTR added, “I've never had a process or recipe that I’ve followed when it comes to acting. No actor can follow a set method for that matter. Rajamouli, as a director, has always challenged me. This is my fourth collaboration with him. Having worked with him, I’ve realised that an actor has to be naive to understand and deliver what his director wants. In my first three collaborations with Rajamouli, I was very naive. I think all that naivety prepared me to play Bheem in RRR.”

Rajamouli on Jr NTR

Even Rajamouli also spoke highly of NTR’s dedication, and added, “With NTR, it felt like I was shooting with not one, but two tigers.”

RRR and its global impact

RRR went on to become a global phenomenon, earning widespread acclaim for its storytelling, performances, and scale. The film’s impact extended internationally, with Naatu Naatu winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song, further cementing its legacy.

On the work front, Rajamouli is busy with his next film, Mahesh Babu's Varanasi. Whereas Jr NTR is busy with Prashanth Neel's film. Ram Charan will soon be seen in Peddi. The movie will release on April 30, 2026.