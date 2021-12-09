'RRR' trailer out: Jr NTR and Ram Charan's fierce, larger-than-life avatars will win you over

Fans have been waiting for this day for a very long time. And finally, their patience has paid off as the makers of SS Rajamouli's much anticipated star-studded period action drama 'RRR' have unveiled the trailer of the film. The excitement around the iconic spectacle featuring Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgan, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, has increased many folds as it has been a subject of heated discussion ever since the film was announced.

Much like the previous assets of the film, the trailer showcased the changed avatars of the actors. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR rippled the waves of everyone's hearts as they roar on screen with their fierce and interesting roles. The picturesque locations, subtle cinematography and patriotic sequences are truly unmatchable. The RRR trailer gives us a glimpse of the intriguing ride in store and has built the anticipation further, leaving the audience wanting more.

In the over 3-minute trailer, Jr NTR and Ram Charan's fierce and larger-than-life avatar will win you over. But, you'll be a little disappointed as there's no sign of Ajay Devgn.

The trailer launch was followed by a grand event in Mumbai.

Watch the trailer here:



'RRR' is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Apart from this, there are many details that are not revealed, like Ajay and Alia's character for starters, even the song Janani doesn't give out a clear picture about the film or their characters. As the story is going to be emotional yet filled with a lot of action and drama and plus the scale it has been made is so huge that the makers want the audiences to enjoy the visuals in the theater.

RRR includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

'RRR' is releasing on January 7, 2022.