RRR: The Suicide Squad actor Steve Agee shares his view on SS Rajamouli's film

RRR- Steve Agee

SS Rajamouli's latest blockbuster RRR has earned a new fan from the west. The Suicide Squad actor Steve Agee has recently watched the film and is in awe of Jr NTR and Ram Charan's epic drama. The Peacemaker actor took his thoughts about the film to Twitter.

Agee shared a poster of the film and tweeted his reaction about it by saying, "Ummm holy shit!!! #RRR."

Here's the tweet

Well, this isn't the first time RRR has attracted Hollywood artists. Recently, Doctor Strange writer C. Robert Cargill expressed his view about the film and called it the 'craziest, weirdest blockbuster.' Robert mentioned that he will watch the film once again. Earlier, Patton Oswalt, who is an actor and a comedian, also praised Ram Charan and Jr. NTR starter.

SS Rajamouli’s film RRR has earned around Rs 1150 crore at the box office, it has broken many box office records. While appreciating the film, Robert wrote, “Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week.”

Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week. pic.twitter.com/WFpOAKq8VG June 6, 2022

‘RRR’ is a fictional period drama about two early twentieth-century Indian liberation fighters. The film was praised for its massive cinematic scale, action, and drama, and it even found an audience in areas like the United Kingdom. Apart from Ram Charan and Jr Ntr, the blockbuster also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, and others, and was produced on a large scale by DVV Danayya. MM Keeravaani composed the film's music. The film was released on April 4, and it went on to become an all-time blockbuster, earning over Rs 1,100 crores worldwide.