HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

'RRR' teaser out: Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem looks valiant, untamed

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' is a fictitious story of two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 12:26 PM IST

On Thursday, fans of director SS Rajamouli were in for a treat as the noted filmmaker took to his social media handle to share the teaser of his upcoming film Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR).

Starring popular Telugu actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead roles, the film also features international stars such as Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody in vital roles. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan are also part of the film's cast.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, which introduces Jr NTR's character Komaram Bheem, Rajamouli wrote, "Who else can describe the Might of Bheem in best way other than our Ramaraju... Introducing my Bheem to you... Water wave #RamarajuForBheem #RRRMovie @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan (sic)."

Ram Charan too shared the teaser on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Finally, here's the mighty Bheem! A befitting return gift to you my dear brother @tarak9999! (sic)."

In what was originally supposed to be a gift for Jr NTR on his birthday, which falls on May 20, the release of the teaser got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, it was released on Thursday much to the delight of the fans who are expecting the magnum-opus to release on January 8, 2021.

Talking about the teaser, the one-minute-30-seconds long clip showcases NTR in a never-seen-before avatar, flexing his muscles and flaunting the might, courage and determination of Komaram Bheem.

Looking valiant and untamed as the freedom fighter Komaram Bheem, NTR won the hearts of his fans with this new avatar that signifies water. 

For the unversed, RRR stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu, Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil and Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi.

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' is a fictitious story of two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively.

