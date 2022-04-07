RRR success bash: What SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan have to say about film's sequel

Director SS Rajamouli, who is buoyed by the massive success of 'RRR', was spotted along with the cast of the film at the success bash held in Mumbai on Wednesday celebrating Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer inching close to the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the global box office.

The Rs 1,000 crore success bash was also attended by some Bollywood A-listers including superstar Aamir Khan and Karan Johar, among other noted film personalities, and technicians.

Meanwhile, as 'RRR' continues to have a dream run at the box office, the media contingent present at the success bash of the film was curious to know if there was indeed a sequel, 'RRR 2', planned. Not to mention, the finale of 'RRR' does leave room for a sequel. So, are the makers looking at making 'RRR 2'?

Well, Jr NTR certainly wants a sequel as much as the audience does. Taarak expressed his wish for the sequel of the magnum opus and said that the success bash "Rajamouli sir needs to make RRR 2" as there needs to be "a conclusion to this story." He added that while talking to another earlier the same day he had referred to RRR as a 'franchise' and expressed his wish that his words come true.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan too was of the opinion that there is no harm to think about a sequel, however, he stated that one must first let the release of RRR conclude. "If Rajamouli sir thinks of making RRR 2. I hope your wish comes true brother," Ram Charan said.

Speaking about 'RRR 2', as per a report in news18.com, the director, SS Rajamouli simply stated that he is still trying to cool off from the heat generated by the film. However, he did add that it would be a "great pleasure" for him to make a sequel mentioning that it wasn't just because of the success the film has achieved at the box office, but also because he will get more time to spend with his two brothers. "But let time unravel and see what happens," SS Rajamouli said.

Earlier, SS Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad, who is the writer for blockbusters like 'Bhajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Baahubali', and the recent sensation 'RRR' had revealed that he has started exploring possibilities of a probable sequel for the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer 'RRR'. "Some ideas popped up, as I started exploring the possible sequel. Everybody liked it too. If God is willing, it may happen sometime later", the writer had said.