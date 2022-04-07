RRR success bash: Karan Johar calls SS Rajamouli 'visionary', says film is 'too good to be true'

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer 'RRR' is yet another worldwide blockbuster hit from director SS Rajamouli who had previously taken the global box office by storm with his 'Baahubali' franchise. Nearing the Rs 1,000 crore mark globally, 'RRR' is set to become the third-highest grossing Indian film only after 'Dangal' and 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'.

Recently, Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) hosted a success bash, a celebration in honor of one of the most successful filmmakers, SS Rajamouli and the blockbuster movie 'RRR', Mumbai.

The success bash was attended by the cast and crew of 'RRR' including SS Rajamouli, lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Aamir Khan, Jeetendra, Huma Qureshi and Karan Johar were also seen in attendance at RRR's success bash.

At the bash, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar was all praise for Rajamouli. Karan called SS Rajamouli a "true genius" and "visionary".

As per a report in bollywodhungama.com, Karan was quoted telling at the bash, "SS Rajamouli is a true genius and visionary. He has the imagination of a genius child. That imagination that children think of, he has the ability to go out there and execute it like a true visionary. When I first saw Baahubali I thought I had never seen something like that on the silver screen of Indian cinema. Then I saw Baahubali 2 and I thought ‘Oh my God! How do you up that? And do it with such aplomb’. And then you see 'RRR' and you’re like this is too good to be true."

He added, "This man, this maverick filmmaker cannot be real, you have to touch him to feel him and be convinced he’s real. You have to come to terms with the fact that this kind of talent is real and it can exist. I feel, S S Rajamouli is the biggest filmmaker that our country has probably ever seen. We must applaud him and his team for consistently upping the bar of Indian cinema. The standards are set by SS Rajamouli and we aspire to be students of that kind of cinema. We can try and execute what he has given to cinema on a platter."

Set in 1920, 'RRR' explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they joined the fight for independent India. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes. Also starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the film hit theatres on March 25.