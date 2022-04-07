RRR success bash: Aamir Khan bestows THIS new title upon SS Rajamouli

Helmed by the visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli and led by sensational performances from Jr NTR and Ram Charan, 'RRR' has turned out to be the global blockbuster 'RRR' bringing back glory to the Indian cinemas as the team promised before its release on March 25. The period-actioner is on its way to the mammoth figure of Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office.

Producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada, who has distributed the Hindi version of the film, hosted a grand success party celebrating the film's glorious run at the box office on Wednesday, April 6 in Mumbai. The 'RRR' team including the filmmaker and two leads were the obvious attendees of the bash. From Bollywood, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Javed Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, and even Rakhi Sawant were seen celebrating the success of 'RRR'.

Aamir Khan, who had also attended the film's promotional event in Delhi before the release, was quoted saying, "I had met the team and I am so happy I could be associated with them in the last leg of their journey, as a friend. The film has been received so well and I am desperate to watch it in theatre but given I am busy with Laal Singh Chadha’s post-production, it’s yet not possible. However, I am hearing all good things about it and I feel people cannot stop gushing about RRR. Every time someone praises the film, I call Rajamouli ji and I can hear the happiness in his voice.”

As per the report in indianexpress.com, Rajamouli then revealed that he and Aamir had reached a conclusion that neither of them would call each other 'sir' or 'ji', and also shared that the '3 Idiots' star had forced the filmmaker to address him as 'AK'. The 'Baahubali series' filmmaker continued that now Aamir has broken their agreement referring to him as 'ji', to which the 'PK' star added, "Oh sorry. You are Raja, actually, the real Raja Hindustani as you are now loved all over India.”



For the unversed, 'Raja Hindustani' is the name of Aamir Khan's own super hit from 1996. The romantic drama directed by Dharmesh Darshan featured Karisma Kapoor as the leading heroine and Archana Puran Singh, Suresh Oberoi, and Farida Jalal in the supporting roles.