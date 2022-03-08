VIRAL! Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela pose for picture-perfect photo amid picturesque, snow-covered location in Finland

'RRR' star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are currently holidaying in Finland. On Tuesday, the actor hopped onto his Instagram Stories and gave fans a glimpse of his vacation with his wife, which reportedly the couple undertook after a long gap of two years.

The actor shared a perfect photo with his wife and both were seen hand in hand, smiling for the click. Ram Charan and Upasana both were seen sporting chic winter outfits as they posed amid a picturesque location covered in snow.

Sharing the photo on Instagram Stories, Ram Charan captioned it 'Vacay' expressing his for the romantic getaway.

Check out the photo below:

Earlier, speaking about Ram Charan and Upasana taking off for a holiday, a source had revealed, "Finland trip marks the first vacation of Upasana Kamineni Konidela with Ram Charan after the challenging Covid-19 years. To reconnect with her inner self, take care of her mental health, and enjoy some quality time with her spouse, she has taken some time off. The businesswoman has always been vocal about taking a pause to avoid burning out and leading a more productive life."

Days ago, the couple was clicked at the Hyderabad airport jetting off for their romantic getaway.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen in 'RRR', directed by SS Rajamouli, slated for a release on March 25.