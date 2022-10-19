Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

RRR star Ram Charan poses with Japanese fans in restaurant, receives customised gifts from admirers

Ram Charan has a massive fan following, and even the actor got presently surprised by the love and admiration he received from Japan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 06:31 PM IST

RRR star Ram Charan poses with Japanese fans in restaurant, receives customised gifts from admirers
Ram Charan
RRR star Ram Charan has a massive fan following, and his craze isn't limited just to India. The actor is currently promoting SS Rajamouli's latest directorial in Japan which is scheduled to release on October 21. The actor met some of his crazy fans at a restaurant. The Magadheera star acknowledged their love, and he sat with them for a fruitful conversation.
 
Charan is quite affiliated with the fact that he has a following in the Land of Rising Sun, but little did he know, his fans presented him with customised merchandising including cookie packages, CDs, beverage bottles, t-shirts etc with Ram Charan’s face on it. 

Check out the moments
 
Ram made his loyal fan base in Japan since 2009's Rajamouli directed Magadheera. The fandom has gone sky-high with RRR, and Charan's fans can't get enough of the actor. This is quite evident that Ram Charan has won hearts across borders. His style, his actions and his demeanour have been most spoken about and loved globally.
 
 
Recently, RRR was shown in a packed cinema house in the USA. As expected the audience was hooting, dancing on Naatu Naatu, and clapping during the action scene. After the movie ended, SS Rajamouli made a surprise entry into the auditorium. His presence enthralled the audience, and they welcomed the master director with loud applause. Rajamouli received a standing ovation from the audience, and the director was thanking them with his gestures. 
 
A week before that, A group of school students in California were singing Jr NTR, Ram Charan's popular song from the film Naatu Naatu (in Hindi Nacho Nacho). The video of students reciting the song in a presumed oral recitation event is going viral. The West is highly impressed with the film, thus you can hear the perfect in-snyc recitation of a Telugu song. A user shared this video online, and wrote, "Middle school students from California singing RRR naatu naatu song." RRR was released in cinemas on March 25, 2022. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Ek Villian Returns, Sita Ramam, Duranga, Cuttputlli, OTT releases to binge-watch
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in sequin saree, Alia Bhatt flaunts her baby bump in sheer pink top
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Mika Singh bid goodbye to Bappa during Ganpati Visarjan
World Photography Day 2022: Amazon offers sale up to 65% on cameras, gimbals, ring lights, tripods and more
Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Indian players who have scored centuries across all 3 formats
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow: Class 7 girl raped by 20-year-old Instagram friend in Lohia Park, accused arrested in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.