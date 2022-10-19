RRR star Ram Charan poses with Japanese fans in restaurant, receives customised gifts from admirers

Ram Charan

RRR star Ram Charan has a massive fan following, and his craze isn't limited just to India. The actor is currently promoting SS Rajamouli's latest directorial in Japan which is scheduled to release on October 21. The actor met some of his crazy fans at a restaurant. The Magadheera star acknowledged their love, and he sat with them for a fruitful conversation.

Charan is quite affiliated with the fact that he has a following in the Land of Rising Sun, but little did he know, his fans presented him with customised merchandising including cookie packages, CDs, beverage bottles, t-shirts etc with Ram Charan’s face on it.

Check out the moments

Craze of Japanese fans for #RamCharan since the time of Magadheera release. Over the years their love for him has only intensified & reached a crescendo with #RRR. They love him so much that they have created shrines for him & also made personalised merchandise using his pics 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Cj3cT5myJj October 19, 2022

Ram made his loyal fan base in Japan since 2009's Rajamouli directed Magadheera. The fandom has gone sky-high with RRR, and Charan's fans can't get enough of the actor. This is quite evident that Ram Charan has won hearts across borders. His style, his actions and his demeanour have been most spoken about and loved globally.

Recently, RRR was shown in a packed cinema house in the USA. As expected the audience was hooting, dancing on Naatu Naatu, and clapping during the action scene. After the movie ended, SS Rajamouli made a surprise entry into the auditorium. His presence enthralled the audience, and they welcomed the master director with loud applause. Rajamouli received a standing ovation from the audience, and the director was thanking them with his gestures.