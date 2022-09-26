RRR star Ram Charan parties with Hardik Pandya, other cricketers after T20I series win?

File Photo

RRR star Ram Charan is one of the most loved actors in India, without a doubt. Ever since he appeared in SS Rajamouli’s film RRR alongside Jr NTR, the actor has been making headlines. He is no less than a role model for his fans.

Now, as per the media reports, RRR actor invited popular Hardik Pandya and other cricketers after they won T20I match against Australia on Sunday. As per Telugu123.com, Ram Charan had a gala time with cricketers including Hardik at his residence.

Take a look:

Cricketer hardik pandya and other Indian cricketer's yesterday after #INDvsAUS final match,reached OUR hero #RamCharan residency ,,Ram charan craze in north is insane and @AlwaysRamCharan with @imVkohli pic loading

Range materz ra bacha's pic.twitter.com/zkFLdpj6XZ — Mr.Indian (@MRRRINDIAN) September 26, 2022

Charan's recent performance in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has received global appreciation since its release this year. Seems like Charan has also caught the fancy of the Marvel creator.

Floating the idea that Charan might be a good contender for the part of 007, Cheo Hodari Coker took to his Twitter handle and shared a number of names as his choices for the next James Bond, which included actor Idris Elba. He wrote, "Bond? Idris Elba, Sope Dirisu, Matthew Goode, Damson Idris, and Ram Charan."

After that tweet went viral, Coker shared another message that read, "Damn! That escalated quickly. Everyone knows Idris from, well, everything, but to get inside my thinking, watch Sope in Gangs Of London, Matthew G in The Offer, Damson in Snowfall and Ram in RRR. They all deserve a shot at a Savile Row suit and a Walther PPK."

Earlier, Doctor Strange screenwriter C Robert Cargill, and the writer of DC's Batman Beyond and Marvel Comics' Captain America and Kang writer Jackson Lanzing, have all showered praises on the film. Also starring Jr NTR, RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide.