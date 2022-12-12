RRR star Ram Charan expects first child with Upasana, 10 years after marriage, father Chiranjeevi reacts

Ram Charan- Upasana

RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are one of the power couples in the Telugu industry. Now, the couple has started their journey to become proud parents. Yes, Ram and Upasana are expecting their first child after a decade of their marriage.

Ram's father and veteran superstar Chiranjeevi broke the good news to his fans. The GodFather star is elated to become a grandfather, and he shared the news on Twitter by sharing a creative that says, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji. We are delighted to share that Upsana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana and Anil Kamineni.

Here's the post

As soon as Chiru Garu shared the news, fans of the actors stated pouring their wishes. A user wrote, "10 years finally... Congratulations RC." Another user wrote, "the long wait is over !! thank god , megastar is adding (mega mega power power star) to his kingdom, can't wait." A user stated, "You are not GOD FATHER! You are going to be a GRAND FATHER." One of the netizens added, "Thank you @KChiruTweets Ji for sharing the most awaited news and Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela garu on this wonderful news! Along with you my entire family is too ecstatic about it.Our MEGA family is about to get even cuter and bigger."

Earlier in July, Upasana spoke with him about having children and the three Rs during their conversation. Relationship, reproduction, and role in life are all abbreviated as RRR. She also let Sadhguru know that her marriage to Ram Charan has lasted for ten years.

When asked about the relationship, Sadhguru responded that it was not his place to interfere with her "relationship thing." Despite being healthy and capable of procreation, the spiritual teacher said that he will give Upasana a world-class gift if she chooses not to have children.