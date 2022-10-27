RRR star Ram Charan drops photos with SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR, pens thankful note

File Photo

RRR star Ram Charan recently took to social media and dropped photos with director SS Rajamouli and actor Jr NTR from Japan. Sharing the photo, the actor penned an adorable note.

For the unversed, RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, emerged as a pan India blockbuster hit of 2022. The movie was released in Japan last week and has been welcomed enthusiastically by Japanese fans there.

In the images posted on social media, the RRR team is ecstatic at the response they got. Ram stated: "The journey of RRR has been enriching, and exciting, and the memories will last a lifetime. With the love that the people of Japan have showered us with, words are hard to suffice for the emotions we are all going through.

"Cinema truly has no barriers and thank you to Rajamouli Garu for making this all happen. I would also like to thank Kartikeya and Jr NTR for being the pillars through this film and journey." The images took social media by storm and were trending within hours of being uploaded.

Ram made his loyal fan base in Japan since 2009's Rajamouli directed Magadheera. The fandom has gone sky-high with RRR, and Charan's fans can't get enough of the actor. This is quite evident that Ram Charan has won hearts across borders. His style, his actions and his demeanour have been most spoken about and loved globally.

Recently, RRR was shown in a packed cinema house in the USA. As expected the audience was hooting, dancing on Naatu Naatu, and clapping during the action scene. After the movie ended, SS Rajamouli made a surprise entry into the auditorium. His presence enthralled the audience, and they welcomed the master director with loud applause. Rajamouli received a standing ovation from the audience, and the director was thanking them with his gestures.



A week before that, A group of school students in California were singing Jr NTR, Ram Charan's popular song from the film Naatu Naatu (in Hindi Nacho Nacho). The video of students reciting the song in a presumed oral recitation event is going viral. The West is highly impressed with the film, thus you can hear the perfect in-snyc recitation of a Telugu song. A user shared this video online, and wrote, "Middle school students from California singing RRR naatu naatu song." RRR was released in cinemas on March 25, 2022. (With inputs from IANS)