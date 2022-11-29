RRR star Ram Charan announces next film with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana

Ram Charan/File photo

South Indian superstar Ram Charan, who is still basking in the success of his blockbuster movie RRR, is all set to star in another pan-Indian film. Son of superstar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan will collaborate with Buchi Babu Sana for the next film, which has the working title of RC16.

Taking to his social media handles on November 28, Ram treated fans with the exciting news. Sharing the announcement poster with details of his upcoming movie, the RRR star wrote, "Excited about this !! Looking forward to working with @BuchiBabuSana & the entire team."

Buchi Babu Sana made his directorial debut with the sensational blockbuster Uppena, which was released in the theatres on February 2021. The romantic drama film featured Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Tej had worked as a child actor in a few films and made his debut as a lead hero in this film. Krithi, who was seen in Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30, also made her Telugu debut with Uppena.



Coming back to RC16, the film is presented by the leading production house Mythri Movie Makers. Venkata Satish Kilaru is venturing into film production with the upcoming movie mounted on a huge scale with a high budget under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings. The makers of the upcoming movie are still in the process of finalizing the names of the other cast and crew.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is wrapping up his highly anticipated film under Shankar Shanmugham's direction with the working title of RC15. The film, billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara Advani playing the female protagonist. The film is being shot in New Zealand these days.