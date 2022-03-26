RRR star Jr NTR talks about his real-life rivalry with Ram Charan

SS Rajamouli did impossible with his latest directorial RRR. He brought two powerhouse talented actors, Jr NTR aka Tarak and Ram Charan together, for his magnum vision. In the film, we see how Bheem (Jr NTR) and Raju (Ram Charan) go from being best friends to enemies to friends again. However, in real-life, both actors come from distinctive backgrounds, and before the movie, there was a rivalry between them.

In a conversation with Anupama Chopra, Tarak confessed the fact that has been a rivalry of three decades among them, but now after completing the film, they have become friends. "Two actors, coming from different families... I don't know if should say this or not... but there is 30-35 odd years of rivalry between the families...and today we're doing this film. Tarak further added, "We are rivals, but we are friends too. So our rivalry is very positive."

The actor further questioned the trend of multi-starrer and asked, "When was the last big collaboration between two big stars in Hindi... Karan Arjun? But now we see this cross-pollination happening, and this needs to happen." Jr NTR, Ram Charan believes that RRR will re-ignite the trend of multi-starrer in cinemas. Jr NTR aslo asserted that we need to bring artists from various parts of our country to make one big Indian film industry, and for him, language is not a barrier.

Speaking of RRR, the film has opened on a magnificent note, people are loving Rajamouli's vision, and the act of the lead pair. Not only in India, but the film has made an extraordinary start in the overseas business too. In the USA, the film has collected more than Rs 26 crores from Thursday previews. In India, the film is expected to collect Rs 100 crores from all the languages on day 1, and it will earn around Rs 15 crores from the Hindi belt.