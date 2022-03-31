RRR star Jr NTR praises Salman Khan, calls him ‘biggest action star in India’

In the post-pandemic period, RRR has established itself as the most popular Indian film. Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film's two leads, have become national celebrities as a result of the film's success. The two Telugu actors' popularity has skyrocketed in the north. They've been dubbed "the country's biggest stars" by many. In a recent interview, however, Jr NTR—also known as Tarak—stated that he is still a "youngster" in the eyes of true superstars like Salman Khan.

The SS Rajamouli film has already grossed 672 crore at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing picture in the world for its first weekend. The action portions in the film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan have also been praised. Tarak, on the other hand, insists that he still sees others as superior to him.

Jr NTR was asked who he thought was the country's biggest action star in a chat with Bollywood Hungama, and he quickly replied, "The whole world knows it's Salman Khan. I've been his fan for a very long time. "



He went on to say that Salman showed his support for RRR by attending the film's premiere, "It was so sweet of him, so nice of him. A star of that stature. We are like youngsters in front of him. The love he has given to RRR, to Charan and Rajamouli, we are very grateful for it."

RRR's popularity has led him to believe that there is only one Indian film industry, free of language barriers. In response to a fan's question about working alongside Ranveer Singh, he responded that he would be delighted to do so. He's a whirlwind of activity. This is the next big one industry after RRR. They will not be subjected to any restrictions that might prevent them from sharing screen space. He believes that working with a large group of individuals will be a great experience. The Indian film industry has a large number of actors, and they will all get together. There will be a good exchange of talents.