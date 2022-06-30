RRR star Jr NTR's phone number gets leaked as his video speaking to unwell fan's mother goes viral

Jr NTR/File photo

Telugu superstar Jr NTR's portrayal of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR, co-starring Ram Charan as Alluri Sitaram Raju, has made him a true pan-India star as his brilliant performance was appreciated by the audience and the critics across the nation. And now, his humble gesture towards an ailing fan is winning the hearts of the netizens.

The Temper star spoke to his fan Janardhan's mother over a phone call and wished speedy recovery for Janardhan who is in a critical condition and is admitted in a hospital. The video, shared by the media personality from Tollywood Vamsi Kaka, has gone viral and has also resulted in a bad news for the actor as his phone number seen in the video has been leaked.



Taking to his Twitter account on Wednesday, June 29, Vamsi wrote, "Upon hearing that his fan, Janardhan's health is in critical condition, @tarak9999 reached out to Janardhan's mother. NTR also spoke to Janardhan through speaker phone and wished him a speedy recovery".

Though the star won the hearts of the netizens with his humble gesture, many of his fans even complained that his number should have been blurred in the video. The number, visible in the video, has been registered in the name of NTR Arts, the film production company owned by his half-brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jr NTR, on his 39th birthday on May 20, revealed the first looks of his two upcoming films tentatively titled NTR30 and NTR31. While NTR30 is being directed by Koratala Siva, whose last release was the box-office dud Acharya starring the father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, NTR31 is helmed by Prashanth Neel who has delivered the biggest blockbuster of 2022 in the form of Yash's KGF Chapter 2.